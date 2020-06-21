Police: Twelve people injured in multiple shooting incidents across Syracuse

SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- 12 News' CBS affiliate in Syracuse, WSTM, is reporting the Syracuse Police Department says 12 people were shot in the city Saturday night in separate shootings.

Police say nine people were shot at a large gathering at the intersection of Wyoming and Marcellus St. One victim is listed in critical condition.

In addition, the report says at around 11:16 p.m., officers say they responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries.

Police say they found a 28-year-old man who was shot in the leg, but added he is expected to survive.

Later that night, officers say they responded to the 100 block of Stewart Court for another shooting with injuries. According to officers, they found a 51-year-old man who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive, police say.

At 11:58 p.m., officers responded to Upstate University Hospital where officers discovered a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He too is expected to survive.

A preliminary police investigation suggests the man was shot on the 1300 block of S. State Street, where multiple casings were found at the scene and several cars were struck by gunfire.

Police say the investigations listed above are all active and ongoing. They are asking anyone with information is asked to call the department at (315) 442-5222.