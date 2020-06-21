Unsettled pattern continues

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Wind: S 3-5 mph. Low: 64 (62-66)

Monday: Partly cloudy and muggy. 40% chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 3-6 mph. High: 84 (82-86)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 65 (63-67)

Forecast Discussion

Happy Father's Day! :)

A few scattered showers are starting to develop in northern Pennsylvania right now. Along with the heating of the day, we could see some showers and storms pop up in our area over the next few hours. Showers will end early tonight and we will be staying dry for the remainder of the night. We could also see some patchy fog throughout the night and into early tomorrow morning.

The forecast this week is a bit like a broken record... warm, muggy, and an afternoon chance of showers and storms. We continue this pattern for Monday and Tuesday. Both days will be warm with highs in the mid 80s and dew points in the upper 60s. On Monday we have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and on Tuesday we bump the rain chances up to 60%.

By Wednesday, we start seeing some relief. Dew points will start dropping into the low 60s and temperatures will also fall closer to 80. It will be feeling much more comfortable out there by mid-week. We will be keeping the chance for afternoon showers and storms in the forecast though. It is officially summer now, so this type of pattern is definitely expected. Rain chances on Wednesday drop to 40% and highs will be near 80.

The end of this week will bring high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60, but we still keep the chance for rain with us through next Sunday.