Waterman Center holds Father’s Day fundraiser

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- The Waterman Conservation Center held a Father's Day "Picnic by the Pines" on Sunday, benefiting the center's conservation efforts.

The event replaced their traditional Father's Day brunch on Hiawatha Island.

For $20, donors were given a box lunch provided by The Owego Kitchen, with a giant Fuddy Duddy's cookie for desert.

Proceeds from the event went toward preserving Hiawatha Island, the largest island on the New York portion of the Susquehanna River. The island is just a small fraction of the natural resources that the Waterman Center maintains.

"We conserve forests across six different preserves in this region, they're wide swaths of land and it's really important to the environment that we're able to continue protect them," said Executive Director Christopher Audette

Anyone who stopped by was invited to a picnic on any of Waterman's nature trails in addition to enjoying a 'dad joke' scavenger hunt.