2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Police say a shooting in North Carolina's largest city has left two people dead and seven others wounded, while five others were hit by vehicles at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday that the shooting happened at an "impromptu block party" that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations.

Police say preliminary information indicated several shooters fired dozens of shots into the crowd. No one was in custody as of Monday morning.

The conditions of those shot and wounded weren't immediately clear, but the five struck by cars were believed to have suffered non-life-threatening-injuries.