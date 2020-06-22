Binghamton receiving ‘numerous’ firework complaints

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David released a statement Monday regarding the use of fireworks in the city days before July 4.

The statement reads:

“Since Memorial Day, the Binghamton Police Department has received roughly six times the number of fireworks complaints compared to the same period in 2019. We had 45 calls last weekend alone. Other upstate cities, including Syracuse and Albany, are seeing a similar spike in complaints.

Illegal fireworks are more than a neighborhood nuisance and a drain on police resources — they can cause fires and are dangerous if handled by children or with children nearby."

Mayor David says residents should not set-off illegal fireworks, He says police will crackdown on the use of illegal fireworks through Independence Day weekend.