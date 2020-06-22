Broome County announces road plans for week of June 22
(WBNG) -- Broome County has released a list of what road work will occur for the week of June 22.
According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Highway Commissioner Sue Brown, the work began Monday morning.
The following is a list of the work happening:
- Ditching on Old Newark Valley Road and North Sanford Road
- Patching will be done on Old State Road (Old Route 17)
- Mowing will continue in various county locations
- Milling on Farm to Market Road to begin June 25