Claudia Tenney and George Phillips set to face each other in the NY 22nd District Republican Primary

(WBNG) -- As the race for New York's 22nd Congressional District seat heats up, both republican candidates express their goals before the primary.

Former Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney, has her eyes on regaining the seat once again after she was defeated by incumbent and democrat, Anthony Brindisi, in 2018. Meanwhile, she faces Seton Catholic Central and SUNY Broome history teacher, George Phillips, in the race after beating him in the 2016 primary election.

Both candidates say they are the best ones to beat Anthony Brindisi in the general election come November. Phillips saying he is the better pick because he represents the Southern Tier as someone who is a strong member of the community. Tenney says she is the better pick because of her experience with elections and politics as well as being an owner of a small business.

"I'm the only one who can beat Anthony Brindisi," said Phillips. "Tenney lost to the district that the president won by 15 points. It's a big republican district and I'm the only one that can beat Brindisi in this election in the fall."

"I think I'm in the best position to do it. I'm a compassionate advocate, I'm a mother, I'm a small business owner, I've faced tough elections," said Tenney.

The candidates say they want to focus on the financial comeback for the 22nd district from the pandemic crisis. In response to the crisis, Phillips says, "I've laid out a plan on the economic issues that are so important here... I'm the only one with true conservative values."

In response, Tenney says, "The only people that are going to rebuild this are the people who built the economy in the first place and that's President Trump and the republicans, so people like me who understand small business."

Polls open Tuesday, June 23 at 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. For your nearest polling location and more, click here.