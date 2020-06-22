Clothing line donates proceeds to domestic violence awareness

(WBNG) -- Angel Energy is a clothing line that donates 25% of its proceeds to a different domestic violence-based charity each month.

Sarah Ripoli started the line due to a personal tragedy that altered the trajectory of her life. When Ripoli was only six years old, her mother was murdered by her father while she was in the house.

"I decide to never let what happened to me be an excuse for my actions," Ripoli says. "I created a positive narrative for my life instead."