ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The village of Endicott is alerting northside residents to the possibility of discolored water Monday.

The village says it is working to repair two water main breaks.

One is located on North Adams Avenue and Jenkins Streets. The other is located at Odell Avenue and Clark Street.

If you notice your water is brown, the village asks you run your water cold until it clears.