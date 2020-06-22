Fireworks sales boom after public displays cancelled this year

(WBNG) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic, many Fourth of July fireworks shows throughout the Twin Tiers have been cancelled. However, local fireworks stores are still open, and owners say business is booming.

"More people are coming in, saying they're new customers, they've never had fireworks. I thought we covered everyone in New York State because we have a lot of customers from there, but there are a lot of people that are new to it, doing it, because the public displays aren't there," said Jerry Mess, owner of Mess's Fireworks in Great Bend, Pennsylvania.

Mess says he was worried earlier in the year after many public displays were cancelled. His store supplies fireworks for these displays, causing business to come to a halt. Now, with customers preparing for the Fourth, sales are up.

"There were a lot of sales and they were all small, small, small, and there weren't any big ones," said Mess. "That was up until three weeks ago, and now they're getting larger and larger."

Customers say it's an American tradition they wouldn't want to miss.

"We like the stuff that bangs and explodes, and New York doesn't allow it, so we took a couple hour trip and came down here," said Matt Hellaby, a customer who traveled from Williamson, New York to buy fireworks.

Mess says he expects business to continue to explode up until the Fourth.

"I expect it to be a lot busier than normal, I'm not sure how we're going to handle it, but it's going to happen," said Mess.

According to the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, fireworks excluding "Sparkling Devices" are illegal statewide.