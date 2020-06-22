Forced to choose between family members, Spencer mother works to expand son’s high school graduation ceremony

SPENCER (WBNG) -- A local mother is working to modify current high school graduation ceremony restrictions that have forced her family to choose which family members can attend her son's big day.

Tammy Devlen is a mother of three, with her middle child Charles expected to graduate from Spencer Van-Etten High School at the end of the week.

Devlen says this year, however, due to the coronavirus, the school's graduation ceremony is split in two, and each child is only allowed three people in attendance.

This move falls in line with current State of New York restrictions limiting in-person graduation ceremonies to 150 people total.

The Devlen family, however, is a family of five, leaving them to decide which family member won't be able to attend.

"There is no way to make that decision for us, I mean it's an impossibility," said Devlen.

It's a situation she says isn't fair, and should be expanded, especially as places like retail stores and others are allowed so many people.

Devlen has been working to voice her concerns to local government and Governor Andrew Cuomo's office, in hopes of a change.

"Please consider being what I would consider fair... just to allow families to be together, families are so important and to be able to spend such a precious moment together is invaluable."

The graduation ceremonies for Spencer Van-Etten High School is set for Friday, June 26 and Saturday June 27.

12 News reached out to the governor's office about these concerns, but has not heard back.