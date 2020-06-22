Individuals living in group homes now able to reunite with loved ones

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With New York State lifting it's ban on allowing visitors to group homes for individuals living with developmental disabilities, many living in those homes are seeing loved ones for the first time in three months this week.

Patrick Sheehe is a resident in one of Achieve NY's 20 residential homes across the Southern Tier. Since mid-march he hasn't been able to see his advocate Sue. Sue has been there for Patrick since his parents passed away, doing crafts and going shopping with him.

"It was rough on me," he says of not being able to see his friend.

With restrictions lifted last week, Patrick got to celebrate his 76th birthday with Sue this past weekend.

"I saw her yesterday," he says. "It was just great."

Program manager Theresa Melnyk says for residents like Patrick, being able to welcome visitors back into the facility was crucial.

"They need to feel safe to know that their family is there," she says. "Imagine not being able to see your family when we've gone through this whole pandemic, for their psychological well being as well family is important."

Meggan Taylor, Vice President of Programs for Achieve says state guidelines ensure that visitation is done with the safety of residents in mind.

"We do a pre-screening with them with a series of questions and then when they come onsite we have designated areas at each of our sites where the visit would happen" she says. "We would be disinfecting the space before hand as well as after as well as screening visitors with questions about any symptoms and doing a temperature check."

She says these guidelines are important because while visitation is important, it also presents a significant risk.

"The population we serve they are triple as likely to have very serious complications from COVID-19 and so you know it's a balancing act," she says.

A balancing act that will make it so that soon, Patrick will be able to see two more special visitors-- his nieces.

"It's going to be exciting, I miss them," he says. "I miss them."