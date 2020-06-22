Is there any beneficial rainfall on the way?

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: Light Low: 64-69



Tuesday: Hot and muggy. 30% chance of scattered PM showers and storms. Wind: SW 7-12G18 High: 82-88



Tuesday Night: 60% chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Wind: SW/W 3-9 Low: 61-66





Forecast Discussion:

Muggy weather will linger for a bit longer before some less humid air comes back into the area.

Any showers or storms this evening will be isolated and likely contained to areas near, or in, the Finger Lakes. It will remain warm and muggy tonight with lows staying in the 60s. The chance of precipitation tonight is around 20%.

Tuesday brings a sun and cloud mixture along with more humidity and warmth. Highs climb through the 80s once again. The best chance of any showers or storms will be in the afternoon and evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Overnight Tuesday some scattered showers, and perhaps a storm, are possible. Lows stay in the 60s again with a 60% chance of rain.

A cold front works through Wednesday and slowly drops the humidity. Sun and clouds are expected with highs near 78. The chance of a shower or few is around 20%.

Thursday through the weekend will be up and down with precipitation chances. Thursday brings a 30% chance, Friday looks mainly dry, but both weekend days have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs through the period remain in the upper 70s to low 80s.