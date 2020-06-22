Man strikes officer following domestic dispute, charged with felony

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Authorities say a man was charged with a felony after assaulting a sheriff's deputy Sunday.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Tyler J. Vymislicky was charged with assault in the 2nd degree, assaulting a police officer, a class D felony.

He was also charged with with obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Shadowbrook Drive in the town of Maine for a report of a physical-domestic incident.

Authorities say Vymislicky did not comply with law enforcement and tried to leave the scene.

They say he eventually "struck" a deputy in the face before a taser was used on him.

Vymislicky was taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries.