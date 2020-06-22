Matthews Subaru donates over $5500 to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Matthews Subaru donated $5567 to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome as a part of their annual "Share the Love" event.

Matthews Subaru has donated to Meals on Wheels for the past 11 years along with three other charitable partners. From November 2019 to January 2020, Subaru donated $250 for every new vehicle sold to the customer's choice of participating charity.

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome provides meals and daily contact to older adults and individuals in need. Meals on Wheels America supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country and is the oldest and largest national organization to do so.

The goal of Meals on Wheels is to address senior isolation and hunger. The organization has over two million staff members and volunteers.

