Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages in an appearance at a press conference alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

A woman who identified herself as the party's hostess told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that the celebration was a birthday party for her son. She said she has held the party every year for 14 years and there was never a problem before.

For additional information regarding this incident, click here.