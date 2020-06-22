Summer is here!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25”, 1.00” 40% High 86 (82-88) Wind S 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Early showers. Fog. Low 66 (64-70) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25” 60% High 84 (80-86) Wind S 5-10 mph

It's going to be another warm and muggy day. With that, we'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms. As we've seen recently, these will be holding off until the afternoon. After some early showers this evening, the chance of showers will decrease.

The tropical moisture could interact with a cold front Tuesday, keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

We won't be as warm or as muggy Wednesday, but we will keep some showers in the forecast. Pleasant Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew point temperatures will be on the rise again by Saturday.

