SUNY Broome: College for Kids

(WBNG) -- SUNY Broome is now offering a virtual College for Kids classes this summer.

College for Kids is for children ages seven to nine July 6th through the 10th and ages ten through thirteen July 13th through the 17th. Courses and descriptions are available here in the Summer 2020 digital catalog. Because courses are through Zoom, students will need access to Zoom, a computer, webcam, audio and the internet

SUNY Broome is waiting to hear back from the state to mandate if they can hold their five hour pre-licensing and driver education course - check their website or updates.

The college also offers adult classes for students aged 17 and up in workforce development, photography and exercise also through Zoom.

To register, visit their website or call 607-778-5012.