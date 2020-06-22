Tioga County board of elections prepares for Primary amid pandemic

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County board of elections reminds voters that there will be new safety guidelines in place due to the coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's primary election day.

Staff tell 12 News that poll sites have been thoroughly cleaned ahead of voting tomorrow and will continue to be cleaned by volunteers throughout the day.

Hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided for voters and anyone who doesn't feel comfortable signing with the stylus will be given a q-tip to use instead.

Election inspectors will disinfect all machines after use and voters are encouraged to practice social distancing while in line and while voting.

The Board of Elections tells 12 News that while masks are required when voters can't socially distance, if you are unable to wear a mask for health reasons, you will not be turned away.