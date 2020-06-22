Willow Point sees 51 virus cases, is still a hotspot

Broome County June 22 coronavirus update

Nursing home updates

(WBNG) -- Willow Point Nursing Home remains a COVID-19 hotspot in Broome County.

51 residents have tested positive for the virus to date but people are recovering, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says. Residents must test negative twice for the virus before they are considered recovered.

He made the announcement in conjunction with declaring Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is no longer considered a hotspot.

Additionally, Garnar said two more county residents died from the virus.

Both were residents of nursing homes in their 60s and 70s. One was a resident of Willow Point. The residence of the other was not released.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 36 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

51 people have died from the virus and 545 people recovered.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.