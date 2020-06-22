Yankees legend’s house hits the market: Looks to be a home run sale

PORT CRANE (WBNG) - Long after his playing and managing days came to an end, Yankees legend, Billy Martin found a home in Port Crane.

For the first time in 20 years, the 85 acre property is up for sale. It is the same property where Martin housed baseball legend, Mickey Mantle.

"Everybody was always bombarding him for his autograph and he probably felt claustrophobic and this house gave him some space for himself,” said Unique Property Broker Michael R. Franklin.

The silent auction kicks off on Monday with a $500,000 dollar bid. Bids will run up to the end of the day on July 27.

“Considering that baseball memorabilia is only sold at auction and this is New York Yankee's Billy Martin's home of fame I am going to say that this is going to bid above one million dollars,” said Real Estate Auctioneer Michael Derosa.

Martin died in a car crash at the end of his Port Crane driveway on Christmas 1989. Martin is a five-time World Series champion, has his number, one, retired by the Yankees and has a plaque in Monument Park.

“This is the type of auction where bidders can bid from all over the world and it's a sealed bid,” said Derosa.

Interested parties can make an initial bid and then schedule an appointment for a tour of the house.