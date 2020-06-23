American Pool Player’s Association to give back to community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Like most sports, the coronavirus put the Southern Tier's American Pool Player's Association on hold.

League Operator, Gregg Cordero, told 12 News that play is set to resume this weekend.

"We want people to get together, families, friends colleagues, coworkers and it's way for them to get away from everyday life," said Cordero.

A tournament will be held in Syracuse. Players from the Southern Tier will be going up against players from the Syracuse area.

"When I see members themselves stepping up and pitching ideas like [playing in Syracuse] to me it affirms I made the right decision in becoming league operator," said Cordero.

The APA has been collecting donations for the tournament. Whichever players comes out victorious will get to donate 100 percent of those donations to the charity of their choosing.

Cordero said it was a way for the league to give back to the community it calls home.

"It's stuff like that, that makes me fall in love with this league because you have members that care more about the community than their personal selves," said Cordero.

After this week, the APA is set to resume its league play in July.