Another warm and muggy day

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .0-.10” 60% High 84 (82-88) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25”, 1.00” possible. Patchy fog. Low 62 (60-66) Wind S becoming SW 3-8

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” 20% High 78 (76-80) Wind W 5-10 mph

Tropical moisture will interact with a cold front today. We'll be dry during the morning, but as we've seen the past few days, as we heat up, the chance of showers will increase. It looks like the better chance of showers and thunderstorms, some strong, will be in the late afternoon and evening.

We won't be as warm or as muggy Wednesday, but we will keep some showers in the forecast. Pleasant Thursday with a slight chance of showers, followed by partly cloudy skies Friday.

We could see an upper level trough develop over the northeast this weekend. We will be warmer and more muggy for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The chance of showers will decrease into Monday.

