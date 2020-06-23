 Skip to Content

Appeals court reduces J&J talc verdict but censures company

National News from the Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has reduced a talcum powder verdict against Johnson & Johnson by more than half, even while ruling that the company knowingly sold a product that caused cancer. In the ruling announced Tuesday, the Eastern District Missouri Court of Appeals rejected the company’s request to throw out a St. Louis jury’s verdict that awarded 22 plaintiffs $4.7 billion. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the appeals court reduced the verdict to $2.1 billion because some plaintiffs were from out of state and should not have been included. Five of the 22 plaintiffs are Missouri residents or were before they died.

