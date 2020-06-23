Bill Cosby appeal will test scope of #MeToo prosecutions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a key test of #MeToo prosecutions, Pennsylvania’s highest court will review the trial decision to let five other accusers testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial. The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case that Cosby’s lawyers challenge. The first involves the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers. And the court will examine Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged.