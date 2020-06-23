Cold front arrives tonight

Tonight: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Any storm could produce hail, gusty winds and torrential rainfall. Muggy. Wind: S->W 5-10 Low: 57-64

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Turning less humid through the day. 10% chance of an isolated shower. Breezy at times. Wind: W 6-12G20 High: 72-77

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light Low: 52-57





Forecast Discussion:

A cold front visits tonight and brings a few things to us. The first is a chance of showers and some thunderstorms. The second will be a reprieve from the humidity.

A lot of dry time is expected this evening and it will remain warm. The cold front will swing through west to east late tonight and should move into the Finger Lakes around 11pm. It should cross the I81 corridor around 1am and the Catskills by 4am. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front. Rain chances will decrease behind it. Overnight lows stay in the 60s. The chance of rain and thunderstorms is around 40%.

Humidity drops Wednesday behind the cold front. Sun and clouds are expected with highs near 78. The chance of an isolated shower is 10-20%. There will be many areas that see no rain at all. A bit of a breeze at times will make for a comfortable summer day.

Thursday through the weekend will be up and down with precipitation chances. Thursday brings a 30% chance, Friday looks mainly dry, but both weekend days have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs through the period remain in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday brings sun and clouds but some showers could return Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.