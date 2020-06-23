Delaware County Sheriff receives reports of NYSEG scam

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is warning all county residents of a NYSEG phone scam.

The Sheriff's Office says they have been receiving complaints regarding robotic calls and messages telling residents they have been overcharged by NYSEG.

They say the messages offer the customer 30% off their next billing cycle and asks the victim to enter their bank information so that a refund could be sent via direct deposit into their account.

Authorities says the scammers used a technology to make it appear as if the call is coming from a NYSEG phone number. They want to warn residents that NYSEG does use automated calls ahead of scheduled maintenance, but they do not use it to ask for bank account information.

They advise that if a customer receives a call like this, hang up and call the NYSEG customer service phone number, (800) 572-1111 or visit the NYSEG website: nyseg.com for more advise.