Ex-FBI agent accused of storing top-secret documents at home

CHICAGO (AP) — A former FBI special agent has been charged with stealing sensitive government documents and keeping them in his home. Yen Cham Yung was arrested this week in Colorado and will be taken to Chicago to face the charges. Yung worked for years in Chicago investigating organized crime. Court documents unsealed Tuesday indicate the 57-year-old Yung kept hundreds of documents without government consent. Court documents allege some contained information about undercover informants, surveillance of gang activity and email threads among FBI supervisors directing investigations of organized crime. The charges do not suggest Yung sold or disseminated any of the information.