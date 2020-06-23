Extradition hearings for Huawei CFO to run into next year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The British Columbia Supreme Court has approved a schedule for the U.S. extradition case against a senior Huawei executive that would see hearings run into next year. At U.S. request, Canadian authorities in late 2018 arrested Meng Wanzhou, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges, which she has denied and her arrest infuriated Beijing. Prosecutor John Gibb-Carsley said Tuesday that the schedule aims to resolve all necessary evidence issues through the summer and early fall, with final arguments over whether she should be extradited taking place in early 2021.