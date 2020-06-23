Family says sister of prominent Egyptian activist arrested

CAIRO (AP) — The family of a leading Egyptian pro-democracy activist says his youngest sister has been detained. Sanaa Seif is the sister of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who was arrested amid a clampdown following anti-government protests last year. Seif was taken Tuesday into an unmarked white van by what her family believes were officers dressed in plain clothes from outside the public prosecutor’s headquarters in Cairo. The family had been to the prosecutor’s office to file a complaint about an alleged attack outside Cairo’s Tora prison complex the previous day, her sister Mona Seif said. It is unclear what charges she faces. There was no immediate statement from the authorities on her detention, and a government spokesman said he was not available for comment.