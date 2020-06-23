FCC to vote in July to make ‘988’ the suicide hotline number

(AP) -- Federal regulators will vote in July on whether to make "988" the number to reach a suicide prevention hotline.

The Federal Communications Commission says phone service providers will have until July 2022 to implement the new number, if the measure is approved in July, as expected.

Once it's in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, like how you can call 911 for an emergency. Suicide-prevention experts have said that the three-digit number will be a breakthrough.

Suicide rates have increased across the U.S., and the coronavirus pandemic has put even more strain on the nation's mental health care system.