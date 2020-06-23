Flood of mail-in votes tests elections in Kentucky, New York

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials are facing a deluge of mail-in votes that are likely to delay results for days after Tuesday’s congressional primaries. There’s a lot of interest in two contests in particular. One involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath’s fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November. The other involves House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York. The Democrat is seeking a 17th House term. McGrath and Engel are facing African American challengers fueled by voter fury over racism and recent police killings of Black people.