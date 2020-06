HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- New York State Police say a man connected to a shooting incident Friday has passed away from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police say Wilcox's passing is related to a shooting Friday, in which Wilcox shot himself and his estranged wife, Meghan Wilcox.

New York State Police says Wilcox passed away at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. There is no update regarding M. Wilcox's condition.