Mexico says it is cracking down on piracy in Gulf

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy says it is cracking down on piracy in the Gulf of Mexico that has included attacks on ships and oil platforms. Mexico was stung by a U.S. State Department travel advisory on June 17 about “armed criminal groups” in the Gulf. The Navy said Tuesday it has assigned 15 ships, 24 smaller patrol boats and five aircraft to police the southern Gulf, where most of the country’s offshore oil wells are located. The Navy said it had seized three ships and one boat and detained 13 people during the operation. Thieves have been known to rob vessels and oil platforms of equipment and workers’ possessions.