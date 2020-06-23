Most board members resign from thriller writers association

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight of 10 board members and the executive director have resigned from International Thriller Writers, a professional association which has faced widespread criticism for its responses to the Black Lives Matters protests and to an author’s allegations she was harassed during a writers conference. The ITW implosion mirrors upheavals this year at the Romance Writers of America, the Poetry Foundation and the National Book Critics Circle, all of which have had predominantly white leadership and have promised to diversify their organizations. More than 100 ITW members had signed an online petition calling for the entire board to step down.