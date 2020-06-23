New film tells tale of North Korean orphans sent to Europe

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — During and after the 1950-53 Korean War, North Korea sent thousands of orphans it couldn’t feed to Eastern European communist allies. The children entered schools in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania and elsewhere, forming friendships, studying and playing. Then several years later they were all abruptly ordered to return home. A South Korean documentary being released this month sheds light on this mostly forgotten chapter of Cold War history using interviews with the North Koreans’ surviving European classmates and teachers.