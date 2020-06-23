NYSEG customers to pay more for electric in October

(WBNG) -- Starting in October, NYSEG customers will pay an extra $2.49 for their electricity.

NYSEG says it has filed a proposed rate-case settlement with the New York Public Service Commission.

The first-year rate increase is 4.6 percent, which translates to a 2.3 percent bill increase for NYSEG electric customers.

The second and third-rate years, the company says its electric-delivery increase will be 9.1 percent each year, resulting in a monthly bill increase of $4.13 to $5.54.

In addition to this, gas-delivery rates will be increased by 0.8 and 1.6 percent in the second and third rate years. This will cause a monthly bill increase of $0.55 and $1.20 respectfully.

There is no gas-delivery rate increase for the first year.

The rate increases were scheduled for May of 2020, but were delayed due to the coronavirus.

NYSEG says the settlement will also provide customers with COVID-19 relief, support for clean energy, investments into aging infrastructure and more.