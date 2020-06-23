PA Lottery

PA LotteryNew
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Cash 5
04-07-22-41-42
(four, seven, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000Match 6 Lotto
01-02-07-10-29-39
(one, two, seven, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $35 millionPick 2 Day
2-6, Wild: 4
(two, six; Wild: four)Pick 2 Evening
6-1, Wild: 5
(six, one; Wild: five)Pick 3 Day
3-1-7, Wild: 4
(three, one, seven; Wild: four)Pick 3 Evening
3-8-3, Wild: 5
(three, eight, three; Wild: five)Pick 4 Day
8-9-6-2, Wild: 4
(eight, nine, six, two; Wild: four)Pick 4 Evening
0-4-7-4, Wild: 5
(zero, four, seven, four; Wild: five)Pick 5 Day
2-0-2-2-1, Wild: 4
(two, zero, two, two, one; Wild: four)Pick 5 Evening
6-1-1-0-6, Wild: 5
(six, one, one, zero, six; Wild: five)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $33 millionTreasure Hunt
02-05-07-22-29
(two, five, seven, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000