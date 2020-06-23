Q&A: Jon Stewart is still fighting for the middle ground

NEW YORK (AP) — When Jon Stewart signed off on the “The Daily Show” five years ago, he didn’t say goodbye. “The conversation isn’t ending,” Stewart said. Stewart is now picking back up again with “Irresistible,” his second film as writer-director and an extension of many of the things that Stewart talked about, satirized and debated in his 16 years hosting “The Daily Show.” Stewart has been content in his post-“Daily Show” life and he doesn’t miss having a show. And Donald Trump isn’t someone he fears. He says he’s doesn’t believe the president is the one who ends democracy in the U.S. Stewart says he still believes in the resiliency of the nation.