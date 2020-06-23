Report: Rumble Ponies sue insurers over coronavirus claims

(WBNG) -- According to ESPN, 15 minor league baseball teams, including the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, have filed a federal lawsuit against five insurance companies over coronavirus claims.

The teams claimed "actions and inaction of federal and state governments" led to "catastrophic financial losses" for clubs.

ESPN states the suit in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania is a result of rejections and anticipated rejections by the insurers of the teams' business interrupted claims, due to the coronavirus.

According to the lawsuit, it costs teams over $2 million in expenses to function, "whether or not they suffer interruption of their operations."

As ESPN reports, the lawsuit says "the federal government failed to recognize the severity of the pandemic and did not contain the virus."

The lawsuit alleges "as a result of the virus, the governmental response, and Major League Baseball's failure to provide baseball players, the teams have been deprived of their primary source of revenue -- fans coming to the ballpark and paying for game tickets, merchandise, food and beverage, and partaking in other amenities."

12 News reached out to Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes. He cannot comment at this time.