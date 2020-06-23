Robert Durst loses coronavirus mistrial bid in murder case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge denied a request for a mistrial in the murder case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst after a three-month delay from the coronavirus outbreak. Judge Mark Windham said Tuesday that Durst’s right to a fair trial has not been compromised by putting the case on hold in March just days after it began. A defense lawyer argued that the delay was unprecedented and the expected resumption of the trial in July would put participants and jurors at risk. Durst is charged with fatally shooting his best friend in 2000. He has denied killing Susan Berman.