BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of a Geoffrey's marmoset monkey Monday.

The baby monkey was born on June 11 to parents Maxine and Clark. He will live with his parents and his siblings, Finn and Quincey.

The zoo says the monkey will live in the Wonders of Nature building