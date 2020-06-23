Scottish grandmother climbs a mountain, one step at a time

LONDON (AP) — A 90-year-old grandmother in Scotland who launched an epic climb to raise money for charity has completed her fundraiser, one step at a time. Margaret Payne scaled the staircase at her home the equivalent of 731 meters, or 2,398 feet as of Tuesday. That’s far enough to reach the peak of Scotland’s iconic Suilven mountain. Payne calculated that climbing 282 flights of her staircase would get her there. It took her 73 days and kept her busy for 10 weeks while the U.K. sheltered in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She raised 416,000 pounds ($521,000 for the National Health Service and three other charities in thanks for the care her late husband received.