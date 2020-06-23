Statue at French parliament defaced amid anti-racism push

PARIS (AP) — A statue in front of the French parliament building has been covered in graffiti amid a global push to take down monuments to historical figures tied to slavery or colonialism. The statue honors Jean-Baptiste Colbert, a 17th century royal minister who wrote laws governing slaves in French colonies. A group called the Anti-Negrophobia Brigade posted photos of one of its activists being led into a police van at the site Tuesday. The group resists what it calls institutionalized anti-Black racism in France. It is the most prominent monument in France targeted since George Floyd’s death in the U.S. galvanized global action against racial injustice and police violence.