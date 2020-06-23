Tanzanian opposition leader arrested as election approaches

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Police in Tanzania have arrested the leader of a prominent opposition party while meeting with supporters as pressure rises ahead of the national election in October. A party leader says Zitto Kabwe is in police custody without clear charges against him. Rights groups accuse President John Magufuli of shrinking the democratic space in the East African country since taking power in 2015. Police enforce his ban on political rallies when it comes to opposition parties, but ruling party officials have been holding rallies across the country ahead of the election in which the president seeks a second term.