Texas official: Army suspects foul play in disappearance

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — An official has confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said Tuesday at a news conference with the solider’s family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22. Garcia, a Democrat representing Texas’s 29th congressional district, and Guillen’s family met with Army leaders to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier.