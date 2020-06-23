Tioga County Fair canceled for 2020

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Agricultural Society announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Tioga County fair is postponed until next year.

They released a statement on Facebook saying the fair is postponed due to restrictions in the state and health concerns from the coronavirus.

The agricultural society said they are planning the fair for 2021 and said they are in the process of planning an affordable, family-friendly fair.

The fair was supposed to start Tuesday, August 11, and end Saturday, August 15.