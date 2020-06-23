Top Democrat calls new Census staffers ‘starkly partisan’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A leading House Democrat says the addition of two new staffers to top positions at the U.S. Census Bureau is an effort to politicize the federal government’s largest statistical agency. Political science professor Nathaniel Cogley was named a deputy director for policy, and Adam Korzeniewski was picked as a senior adviser to the deputy director for policy. Their appointments were announced on Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney is chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Maloney says the men are “starkly partisan allies” hired by the Trump administration to politicize the agency after its failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.