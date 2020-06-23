Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s brother is asking a New York City judge to prevent the president’s niece from publishing a tell-all book, which is expected to be released later this month. Robert Trump’s lawyers argue in court papers filed Tuesday that Mary Trump and others signed a settlement agreement in the late 1990s that included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,” unless they all agreed. The settlement agreement related to the will of Donald Trump’s father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.