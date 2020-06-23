Voters head to the polls in Tioga County

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Voters headed to the polls in Tioga County Tuesday with safety guidelines in place due to the coronavirus.

Voters cast ballots in the Republican Primaries for the 22nd Congressional District and the State Assembly's 124th district. Also on the ballot, locall,y was the Republican Primary for Candor Town Justice which was a three way race between Mari K. Townsend, George R. Williams and Leslie P. Shwartz.

Zachary Harding of Owego cast his ballot at Owego United Methodist Church and tells 12 News that he came out today because he feels it is important to remember that everyone has a choice when it comes to our future.

"Here in our hometowns that's where it starts, we're a nation made of a bunch of states put together so it's changing your state one at a time and then eventually we can have that national change," he said.

Owego's William Wunder echoed that statement.

"All of the races are important, It's people's choice to try to get the people in there that we'd like to have and have things run the way we'd like them to be run," he said.

Voters were asked to practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer before voting and staff were required to clean machines and touch points throughout the day.

Masks were required, however, voters who were unable to wear them for health reasons were not turned away.